Hughie Carl Dement, 72, of Wright died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home.
Celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the Wright Wyoming Multi-purpose Building.
Hughie was born April 26, 1948.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed and his stories will never be forgotten.
Hughie is survived by his wife, Lovetta June Dement; son, Hughie Carl Dement; daughters, Berina Bear and Kimberly Heater; four grandsons; sisters, Vada Frazier and Tina Gilmer; along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Dement; mother, Rosie Dement; brother, Rocky Dement; sister, Ida Baird; and sons, Travis Dement and Calvin Dement.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 938, Wright, WY 82732.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
