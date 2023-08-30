Former Gillette resident, Carla Jean Birdsley, 58, of Carson, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Carla was a fun-loving, caring, and deeply loving woman who had an outstanding passion for spoiling her grandchildren. She cherished each and every one of them in their own unique way and could make friends with almost everyone she met.
Carla's greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren. She always looked for ways to put smiles on their faces even when she couldn't be with them. She will be sorely missed by many friends and family members.
Carla is survived by her children, Dewayne Birdsley (Teresa Halbert), Katherine Smith, Heather Hitt and Erica Birdsley; her beloved grandchildren, Lily Hodge, Audra Gearhart, Madelynn Hitt, Parker Nelson, Rustyn Stauduhar, Brekan Armstrong, Mason Balls, Jason Chambers, Zoey Schlaht, and many other children whom she claimed as her own grandchildren; sisters, Beverly (Rod) Schaefer, Diana (Paul) Hanson, and sister by heart, Irene Wede (Ron); brothers, Kenneth Birdsley and Dale; as well as her partner, Everett Reichart, along with his children and grandchildren; nieces, Barbara, Starla, Betty, Tracy, Melissa, Courtney, and Jennifer; and nephews, Mike, Bill, Kenneth Jr. and Joshua.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Cook; father, Kenneth Birdsley; her late boyfriend, Kreig Balls; grandson, Theodore Sather; and brother, David Cantrell.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Please join us in remembering and honoring Carla Jean Birdsley, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and partner.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
