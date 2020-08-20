Sadie A. Dockter: Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jared Tucher officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Walker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name to benefit the Trinity Lutheran Loan Fund or the Boys Cottage at the YES House.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to this service time at gillettenewsrecord.com.
