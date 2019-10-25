Pamela Marie (Dressler) Mace
Pamela Marie (Dressler) Mace, 69, of Wright, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette.
She was born Dec. 17, 1949, to Raymond and Marie (Collins) Dressler in Libertyville, Illinois.
Mrs. Mace is survived by her son, David Mace Bagdad of Arizona; daughters, Ronnie Shinabarger of Rapid City, South Dakota, and RaeAnne Brenneise of Englewood, Florida; sister, Margy Keith Sherman of Texas; brother, Ron Dressler of Las Vegas, Nevada; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Luther Mace; son, Christopher Mace; twin brother, Patrick Dressler; sister, Kathy Brown; and one great-grandson.
Services are pending. Any contributions may be made to Walker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.