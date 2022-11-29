Former Gillette resident, Coralie Ruth Clary, 79, of Mesa, Arizona, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her residence, Emerald Groves Assisted Living.
A visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona. Burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery.
Coralie was born Oct. 21, 1943, in Gillette to Clarke Mills and Doris (McClure) Mills. She was raised on a ranch in southern Campbell County.
After graduating from Campbell County High School, she went to National American University in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she met the love of her life, Gerald Clary. They were married March 3, 1962, in Rapid City.
Mrs. Clary helped with Gerald's accounting business. She was very active with the Republican Women of South Dakota and helped host many important political events.
One of her biggest passions, besides her precious friends and family, was cooking. She loved trying and sharing new recipes, and was an amazing cook. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In the early 1990s the couple began going “south” for the winter and after many years, they decided to make their permanent home in Mesa. They also loved to travel. Mrs. Clary loved laughter and over the years when the family would gather together at the ranch, she would share many memories of growing up.
Coralie is survived by her husband Gerald; daughters, Andrea Clary of Mesa, and Denise Bippus of Indiana; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, Larry Mills, Bill Mills, Jody Mills and Tom Mills all of Gillette; and sister, Betty Cox of West, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Parkinson's Foundation. Donations may be sent to Mountain View Funeral Home, 7900 E. Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85207.
