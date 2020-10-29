Former Gillette resident Lucas Alan Lehman, 31, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, of renal failure.
Lucas was born Feb. 13, 1989, in Gillette to Curtis and Merrie (Borsvold) Lehman. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 2007 and from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in construction management.
He returned to Gillette and worked as a project estimator for DRM Inc. for several years. Lucas continued to work in construction and most recently worked for S.J. Louis Construction in St. Cloud.
He was a passionate and accomplished golfer and bowler, winning many tournaments and awards throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed fishing, travel, playing Super Nintendo and spending time with family and friends.
He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan, and you could always find him watching a football game on Sunday afternoons. He loved playing cards with his grandparents and was always up for a game of horse collar or rook.
Lucas is survived by his parents, Curtis and Merrie Lehman of Talmoon, Minnesota; sisters, Megan Nelms of Gillette and Allison Lehman of Pineville, Louisiana; two nephews; and grandparents, Bud and Elaine Wisnewski of Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernest and Ella Borsvold; and one uncle.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks everyone to cherish their time with loved ones a little more. There will be no services at this time.
A celebration of life and remembrance of Lucas will take place in Gillette in spring 2021.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
