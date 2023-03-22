Laura A. Luciano, 62, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, after a long battle of health issues.
A celebration of life is from 4-8 p.m. April 22 in Gillette at the Greenway Event Center (2200 Greenway Dr.).
Laura was born Feb. 22, 1961, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to parents Henry and June Walker. She was the oldest of four children and the only girl.
She lived in many places like North Dakota, Indiana, and finally Texas, where she met her husband Carlos.
Laura and Carlos married in December 1979. Along with this marriage, came a daughter Maria-Emilia that Laura raised like her own from a young age. A year later Laura gave birth to a son, Carlos, followed by Jason, and then Aaron.
In 1998, the family left Wichita Falls, Texas, and moved to Gillette to be closer to Laura’s mom after her father Henry passed in January of that year.
After making her home in Gillette, Laura had various different jobs and interests to keep her busy, whether she was making people smile with her flower arrangements, taking care of clients, making sure her kids were taken care of, or spoiling her grandkids. She never let anyone go without.
Laura became a grandma in 2004, to which she said “saved her life” when her first grandson was born. She loved nothing more than to spoil her grandkids by traveling to visit them and watching their sporting events. She was the fun grandma who gave them sweets for breakfast, over-the-top gifts, rang the cowbells at sporting events, had matching jerseys and even jumped on the trampoline with them. Her grandkids were one of her brightest lights.
To everyone that knew Laura she was blunt and feisty. However, she had a heart of gold and was tough on those she liked.
Laura is preceded in death by her father, Henry Walker; and grandmother, Edith (Wilson) Port.
She is survived by her husband, Carlos; four children, Maria (Mike), Carlos (Angie), Jason (Whitney), and Aaron (Kala); grandchildren, Jayden, Mercedes, Christian and Alexa; mother, June; siblings, Owen (Sherie), Frank (Shawn), and Jay (Heather); along with several other loved ones who will miss her terribly.
A wife, a mother, a grandma too, this is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight, you gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, and in your heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, not just as a wife not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, now the time has come for you to rest. So, go in peace, you’ve earned your sleep, your love in our hearts, we’ll eternally keep. -Author Unknown.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
