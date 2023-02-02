Christopher Wolbert, 55, of Gillette, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home, of heart related issues.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and much more.
Mr. Wolbert spent most of his life in Gillette. He loved nothing more than spending his time with his children and grandchildren. He loved visiting Deadwood, when possible, and going to dinner, with his best friend, Art.
When he wasn’t with his family, he was doing his ‘Godly' duty of preparing food for the soup kitchen. He had so much love for his work family.
Mr. Wolbert was loved by everyone, because of his humor and his demeanor. He was always encouraging and thoughtful to those around him. He was very outspoken, beyond knowledgeable, and most importantly, stubborn. He was a fighter, he fought for what he believed was right and there was no convincing him otherwise. He would often say “God will call me home, when he’s ready for me to play euchre with mom and dad.” We will miss him more than words can say.
Christopher is survived by his loving children, Alicia DeVine, Carissa Melo, Elena Blade, and Austin Wolbert; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established and donations can be made to the Council of Community Services/Soup Kitchen.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
