Former Gillette resident Juli A. Hancock, 56, of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home of a liver disorder.
A celebration of life is from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Spearfish Snapper's Club, 416 S. Canyon St. in Spearfish. People are asked to bring photos or their favorite stories to share.
She is survived by her parents, Rod and Mary Hancock of Pine Haven; and sisters, Cheryl Wolff, formerly of Gillette, of Colony, Wyoming, and Christi Haagberg.
