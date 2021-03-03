The father of a Gillette woman, James Blanchard, 63, of Orovada, Nevada, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Renown Regional Medical Center after a short battle with cirrhosis.
He was born Aug. 29, 1957, in Bakersfield, California, but grew up in Orovada.
He graduated from McDermott High School, and after high school he joined the Army and served for many years.
After his discharge from the military, Mr. Blanchard met the love of his life, Karen Linville, on the last train through Elko, Nevada. They married and had two daughters while building a life he loved in Elko working at Newmont Gold Mine.
Mr. Blanchard was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and was known for his kind and giving nature. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his father; a sister; two daughters, including Jordan Evans of Gillette; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
In lieu of flowers and donations, his daughters ask that donations be made to a veterans association of choice in honor of Mr. Blanchard.
