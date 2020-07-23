Nancy Helen Beyer, 68, of Gillette died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Campbell County Health.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Mount Pisgah Cemetery shelter with Erik Bergquist officiating. Burial will follow next to her husband, Allison.
She was born Sept. 28, 1951, to Otto and Rose (Moreno) Bremer in Great Falls, Montana.
She attended school at Power Public School System, Montana, and graduated in 1969. She then attended one year of secretary college in Great Falls.
She met Allison Beyer in Great Falls and they were married July 5, 1970. The family lived in Conrad and Lewiston, Montana, where he worked as a television repairman.
They moved to Gillette in 1979, where her husband worked at the power plant and she stayed home to care for their daughters.
She later worked at the Color Center and then started out as a teller at First National Bank, then moved up to assistant vice president.
Mrs. Beyer worked for 35 years at the bank with dedication and hard work until she retired Dec. 31, 2019. She was a dedicated and loyal employee and treasured by many in the community.
Mrs. Beyer contributed more than 600 hours at Campbell County Memorial Hospital as a volunteer in the gift shop. She also was a treasure for the Salvation Army and volunteered as a bell ringer during each Christmas holiday. She also was active in American Cancer Society, donating quilts and her time for many years.
She enjoyed collecting angels, antique shopping and acquiring pink depression glass and was an avid quilter. She also made stain glass collectables and enjoyed crafting.
With all her generous time donated to friends and work, Mrs. Beyer's true passion was her family. She was a generous, loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She supported her husband and two girls through everything they accomplished. She devoted her life to her family and would do anything for them. She was most happy when her grandchildren were with her.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Beyer and Brenda Gross; two grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Spaulding, Linda Berghoefor and Patricia Janssen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allison Eugene Beyer; her parents; and brothers, Robert and Carl Bremer.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of the Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at info@walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.