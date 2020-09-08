Myriah Marie Stinson, 42, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
She had courageously chosen to be an organ donor. Because of this, a little part of her will continue to live on.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Friday at Washington Park in Douglas. Please bring your lawn chairs and wear Broncos gear, Wyoming Cowboy gear or purple (her favorite color). Burial will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
A reception will immediately follow.
Myriah was born Saturday, Oct. 22, 1977, in Douglas, Wyoming, to Gregory Alan and Carolyn Ann (Rogers) Stinson.
She was raised on the family ranch near Orin. She attended Douglas High School through the 10th grade and graduated from Saint Scholastica Academy in Canon City, Colorado, in 1996.
Myriah then served her country as a medic in the U.S. Army. Upon her release, she received her college degree from University of Phoenix in geriatric health. At the time of her death, she was working at the Wyoming Highway Patrol Port of Entry in Gillette.
Myriah has two beautiful children, Eliza Marie, 19, and Gregory Angelo, 14; and two grandsons, Layne and Zayden who were the light of her life.
She was a free spirit who loved the outdoors and was happiest when she was in the mountains or at the lake. Her heart was overflowing with love for animals, especially dogs. She always had a special connection with all of her pets, including many bum lambs and calves on the family ranch.
She was a true patriot. She loved her country and the wide-open spaces of her home state of Wyoming.
Myriah was an avid Denver Broncos fan and loved her Wyoming Cowboys.
Myriah was very strong-willed and liked to do things her way. She had a beautiful smile that will be remembered by all who knew her.
Myriah is survived by her children, Eliza (Garrett) of Riverton and Gregory of Divide, Colorado; grandsons, Layne and Zayden; parents, Greg and Carolyn Stinson of Spearfish, South Dakota; sister, Natalee (Nick) Brace of Douglas; niece, Maddie of Douglas; special friend, Clint Hoffman of Gillette; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Virginia Stinson of Palisade, Nebraska; and Dennis and Phebe Rogers of Douglas.
If you choose to send a memorial, please donate to Laramie Peak Humane Society of Douglas, P.O. Box 463, Douglas, WY 82633 in Myriah’s name or to a charity of your choice.
An account has been set up at Converse County Bank for Layne and Zayden Hawkins, Myriah’s grandsons.
The Gorman Funeral Homes Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.