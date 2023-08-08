In our community, the local library board and the county commissioners’ decisions have sparked chaos and controversy. The library board has been seized by activists who are trying to force their views on the entire community. They do not care about different opinions or the diversity in our community. They are eroding constitutional protections.
It is crucial to recognize that indecency and vulgarity are subjective terms influenced by various factors such as faith, family history, and personal beliefs. Libraries should not be in control of what is considered decent or not; that responsibility lies almost entirely with parents. History, too, is often written with inherent biases, and it is essential to uncover the truth by critically examining factual information. Access to historical truths and diverse cultural perspectives should be accessible to everyone through the library.
The notion of decency, especially concerning sexual content, is challenging to define. No child deserves to be sexualized or victimized. It is essential to shield children from inappropriate pornographic material, however, the determination of decency should rest with parents! Where one parent may view LGBTQ+ literature as culturally relevant and important, another might see that same novel as pornographic and un-Biblical. We have the right to make our own determinations for our families.
Books containing historical information (such as the sexual horrors perpetrated during the Holocaust) or relevant cultural insights (of the LGBTQ+ community) must go through an unbiased process before being removed from library circulation, ensuring a balance between preserving essential knowledge and protecting children. Even though I chose to shield my own children from all sexual ideas (when they were young), I recognize that every parent needs to make that decision for their own family and their own situations.
Previously, the library had a clear procedure for book review and removal, but the activist board undermined this process by resorting to making the books inaccessible, and then “weeding” books in an attempt to control the narrative. Moreover, the library board’s decision to distance itself from professional organizations like the American Library Association, which advocates against censorship, is alarming and threatens intellectual freedom.
Terri Lesley, a strong advocate for our community, was fired by the board for challenging their decisions. Her dismissal highlights the board’s disregard for individuals who stand up for the rights of the community.
Another concerning step is the board’s intention to remove educational requirements for the next library director. This move could be an attempt to avoid accountability for violating the rights of protected groups and may undermine the library’s professional standards.
The implications of unchecked power are severe. While some may agree with the current board’s actions, it is essential to consider the possibility that their thinking will eventually extend beyond these current issues.
The solution to this problem is simple: if you disagree with a particular book, don’t check it out. Don’t allow your children to check it out. Parents must take responsibility for their children’s reading choices and make informed decisions based on individual values and beliefs. The library board should not act as a substitute for parental guidance and should not impose personal agendas on the community.
Government offices should not be platforms for activists. Not in the courtroom. Not in the schools. Not in the library.
In conclusion, our local library board, supported by our county commissioners, is engaging in activism in the way of absolutist censorship. There are no checks or balances in place to guard the diverse interests in our community. The library board and the Campbell County Commissioners are disregarding established guidelines, using the library as a platform for personal agendas, limiting access to information, and using the library to promote their activism. It is essential for parents and community members to reclaim their individual rights and stand against this form of censorship.
Libraries should remain spaces of intellectual freedom, providing access to diverse perspectives and historical truths.
(3) comments
This poor group of misled individuals reminds me of David Koresh’s Branch Davidians (an offshoot of the Seventh-day Adventists) and Jim Jones’ Peoples Temple (Eclectic Pentecostal) that were groomed into submission to one crazy man’s control in three easy steps. Step 1: Convince them that society is evil and dangerous but you can lead them to a heaven on earth. Step two: Lead them in an effort to change society in a holy war. Step three: Isolate the flock from society and dominate the flock to keep them in submission after losing their holy war.
We all know how it ended for the Branch Davidians and the Peoples Temple. History does repeat itself, so if you have loved ones in this cult, GET THEM OUT - NOW! We are at step two. It will be far more difficult in step three. Faber recently said there’s a culture war going on right now, and “it’s necessary to defend what’s objectively true.” so there is still time but not much.
[censored] If these people want to found their own "more conservative library", they should do exactly that! "Resource centers" are little more than privately held libraries, usually open to the public. If they have the time and other resources to do this, they can certainly accomplish that.
But that would be normal. Aim lower.
