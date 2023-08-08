In our community, the local library board and the county commissioners’ decisions have sparked chaos and controversy. The library board has been seized by activists who are trying to force their views on the entire community. They do not care about different opinions or the diversity in our community. They are eroding constitutional protections.

Jeri J. Gibson is a lifetime Wyoming resident, loving wife, mother, Christian, and teacher.

FactChecker

This poor group of misled individuals reminds me of David Koresh’s Branch Davidians (an offshoot of the Seventh-day Adventists) and Jim Jones’ Peoples Temple (Eclectic Pentecostal) that were groomed into submission to one crazy man’s control in three easy steps. Step 1: Convince them that society is evil and dangerous but you can lead them to a heaven on earth. Step two: Lead them in an effort to change society in a holy war. Step three: Isolate the flock from society and dominate the flock to keep them in submission after losing their holy war.

We all know how it ended for the Branch Davidians and the Peoples Temple. History does repeat itself, so if you have loved ones in this cult, GET THEM OUT - NOW! We are at step two. It will be far more difficult in step three. Faber recently said there’s a culture war going on right now, and “it’s necessary to defend what’s objectively true.” so there is still time but not much.

rph3664

[censored] If these people want to found their own "more conservative library", they should do exactly that! "Resource centers" are little more than privately held libraries, usually open to the public. If they have the time and other resources to do this, they can certainly accomplish that.

FactChecker

But that would be normal. Aim lower.

