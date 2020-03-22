WHO KNOWS WHAT the benefits of having all this spare time will be — other than, of course, hoping that fewer people are sickened or die because of this crazy disease.
The sense of accomplishment that comes remembering something without having to ask Google was amazing. Typically, we’re all so busy that having time to free associate doesn’t happen often. Heck, having the time to sleep doesn’t happen often.
We watched some silly older movie one night and I kept trying to place one of the actresses. You know the feeling. You recognize the person but can’t figure out the context of where you’ve seen them before. I woke up the next morning and realized what sit-com she’d acted in — just like that, it was there. And without Google.
Life at that moment was pretty darned good.
But I do appreciate that Google provided the directions for pinochle when I needed them. When the kids came home with a pinochle deck, I wished I was prophetic enough to have taken the class at the library when it was offered. The last time I played that game was in high school.
I’m grateful for the chance to relearn it, but if this lasts as long as I think, we’re going to need another deck of cards. We could have more spare time than any of us had thought.
I realize that spare time depends on your circumstances. Parents who find themselves at home with their children feel a different kind of pressure than those who are still working. Business owners find themselves with time on their hands when they really, really, really don’t want it.
It doesn’t take long to tire of TV and I’m guessing that more than a few closets are being cleaned out as the hours stretch ahead.
I confess to writing this on a gorgeous Saturday — partly because it didn’t get done during a busy week of news and partly because I knew that if I had too many hours on my hands, I’d start scrubbing the walls. And I really didn’t want to scrub the walls. That’s better saved for a blizzard as a self-imposed punishment for leaving it since the last blizzard.
I do hope that one of the things that come from all of this is wonderful family memories — things that don’t involve scrubbing walls, cleaning closets or binge-watching TV.
When I was a kid, my dad insisted on taking pack trips into the Cloud Peak Wilderness Area. I was of the age that I thought my parents were not so cool. That changed after sitting around the campfire for five nights. When families actually have a chance to talk, it’s amazing what we learn. And love.
“HE’S EATEN ALMOST all the snacks I bought that were supposed to last for two weeks, and this is only the second day, and now I can’t get to the store to buy more and even if I could, they’d be all out, and I thought about eating some of them just so that he couldn’t eat them all but then I’d get fat, and I don’t want that either, and I don’t know what I’m going to do, and I thought about going to Canada to escape but they closed the border, and I’d come and live with you and eat your snacks but they’ll probably close that border too.”
It was the voice of panic from a college student who called in tears to a friend in Wyoming when the reality of isolation brought on by coronavirus hit home.
But the real kicker about how bad it was came when she finally had time to take a breath.
“My dad gave me a bottle of tequila when I was getting supplies because he said I was going to need it, and I don’t think it’s going to be enough,” she wailed.
MY FAVORITE MEME of the week:
“Does anyone know how long toilet paper will last if you freeze it?”
