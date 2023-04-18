Marijuana is illegal in Wyoming for both medical and recreational use, yet still widely used among most age groups. In states where recreational cannabis is legal, 4/20 Day is a big day for marijuana companies to promote the industry and its products.
Celebrations on 4/20 draw people from states where cannabis is illegal to states where it’s legal to buy and use the drug. There is a strong influence aimed at bringing in new consumers and keeping regular users or increasing the use of regular users.
It’s hard to ignore when celebrities, influencers, and companies push their products and brands at the many events taking place nationwide. Social media makes it possible to have a far reach. This is an influence that parents should be aware of, and they should have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated risks.
“Age matters the first time someone uses marijuana,” said Marcel Gemme, a drug and alcohol treatment specialist. “Education and prevention efforts are effective at preventing drug use altogether. Primarily, it provides information to help youth make informed decisions and avoid or manage peer pressure.”
In Wyoming, 17% of residents aged 12 and older had used marijuana in the past year. Among 12 to 17-year-olds, 9% had used marijuana in the past year, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Parents’ small conversations with their kids about marijuana can make a big impression. Consider some of the following tips:
- Short and frequent discussions are more effective than one big talk. Talking often also helps maintain an open and trusting relationship.
- When speaking about marijuana, make your views and rules clear. It’s OK to show disapproval of marijuana use; parents are a leading influence on a teen’s decision to use the drug.
- Avoid lecturing, threatening, and using scare tactics.
- Be a reliable source of factual information. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
- Help them build skills to avoid and manage peer pressure.
- Lead by example; actions speak louder than words.
Ideally, it is good to speak to them before they are exposed to marijuana, but this is not always possible. Also, teens are more likely to avoid marijuana use when they have a strong, trusting relationship with their parents.
There are adverse effects that parents should be aware of. Teens are at a higher risk of addiction when using marijuana.
The teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until age 25. THC has addictive properties, which a young growing brain is more susceptible to. Adverse effects can include difficulty thinking and problem-solving, problems with memory and learning, reduced coordination, difficulty maintaining attention and issues with school and social life. It also increases the risk of mental health issues.
It’s essential to take the time to discuss marijuana with youth. Be honest and express a clear and consistent message. These days, 4/20 is no longer a counterculture protest. The recreational cannabis industry is a booming business.
Like any other business, the purpose is to maintain customers, increase product use and create new customers. Marijuana companies have tobacco and alcohol companies to learn from. It may lead to irresponsible marketing to younger audiences and users who already consume the drug excessively; time will tell.
In the meantime, parental awareness, prevention and education are critical tools to help youth make informed decisions and avoid marijuana use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.