The message from by sister-in-law surprised me.
“Did I tell you I’m starting a garden?!?” it said.
Wow, I thought. This coronavirus thing has really changed some people.
It came not long after my husband and I had been talking about our (we hope) vegetable garden. We’ve had a small one for years to grow a few tomatoes, cucumbers and more recently, herbs for some homemade herb salt that we use in everything. We make space for a zucchini, too, just to ensure that we grow something edible and don’t feel like total failures.
But nothing is certain this year. Will there be enough seedlings to satisfy a population that will suddenly be hungry for food they don’t have to get at a grocery store? I’ve read that other states where the growing season already has started have seen a surge in interest in vegetable gardening. I suspect the same will be true here.
I can’t imagine how stores and greenhouses will deal with 6 feet of separation when the time comes to start buying flowers and vegetables to put in the ground. I can navigate grocery store aisles pretty quickly because I know what I want. The same can’t be said of rows upon rows of flowers. I have about a whole bunch of pots to plant and each also takes some creativity to end up with the thrill, the fill and the spill each one needs.
I feel the same way about tomatoes and the new varieties that come out each year. It takes time in the aisles to ponder such important things.
I also can’t imagine that we still won’t be encouraged by planting time to stay at home and keep our distance if we must go out. The governor already has extended his orders at least twice. UW saw the writing on the wall and canceled its normal graduation ceremonies, just as many other colleges have. And that’s not too far off from planting time around here.
All of these thoughts had been whirling around as the days have turned warmer and the message from my sister-in-law arrived.
She had never been too interested in gardening and, as far as I knew, her only efforts had been with a few flowers. My mother had been more than able to keep her supplied with tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, corn and squash from her bountiful country garden. It was Mom’s habit to plant the whole plot long after she was the only one there to eat all the stuff.
Of course, that also meant that she was the only one to plant, water and weed it, which is why many people don’t like gardening. It’s work, even if you do get to eat all the tomatoes you want.
I didn’t reply immediately to my sister-in-law’s message. “Where is Jeanna and what have you done with her?” was my immediate thought.
When I did respond, it was something similar.
“Are you feeling OK?” I wrote. “That doesn’t sound like you. Vegetable or flowers?”
“No, silly,” she wrote back. “I was joking. See cartoon above!”
And there it was. A meme that I hadn’t noticed floating above her words. It had two women talking under the headline “After isolation.”
“Where’s your husband?” one asked.
“In the garden,” the other replied.
“I didn’t see him.”
“You need to dig a little.”
I was right. This coronavirus really has changed some people. What we’ve harvested is a fine sense of humor.
