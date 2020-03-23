Affordable food, affordable housing, and affordable energy – the “three-legged stool” of our prosperity in this Country, and Wyoming has all three. Considering the national panic over what was just three weeks ago termed the “Wuhan Coronavirus” but has since been rebranded out of political correctness to “COVID-19,” we should be spending this time assessing not only our immediate response but looking long term at where we will be one year from now, five years from now, and in the distant future. This is not the time to panic or to talk about the history of the cold war – it is the time to figure out how Wyoming fits into the larger picture – and focusing upon the opportunities for which we seem to be especially well situated.
We have heard much in the news about monetary packages coming out of Washington DC as we brace for the immediate, intermediate, and long-term financial fall-out from something that came to our shores without warning or welcome. This catastrophe has exposed the fact that we have exported many of our most important manufacturing capabilities to hostile countries that do not have our best interests at heart and who will propagandize throughout a disaster while blaming us for their failures. We as a country need to rethink what our future holds if we are unable to pivot away from this failing business model for the benefit of ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren. I suggest that Wyoming seek a portion of the federal money to develop and/or update a robust and accurate inventory of all warehouses, plants, and buildings that could be retrofitted for manufacturing or distribution centers in the near future. We need to focus on getting the word out that Wyoming is open for business – that we have the facilities, the infrastructure, and the skilled workforce to meet the needs of a variety of industries if they are willing to relocate here. We have the space, we have the amenities, we have the climate, and we have the people to help companies not only succeed but to thrive. All of this will help us to diversify our economy in the long run. These opportunities will be ours only if we are willing to pursue them at this moment in time.
