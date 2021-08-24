April 28, 2020: “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” ― Theodore Roosevelt
Do you remember that person or persons who made an impact in your life, who you still think of today — a teacher, parent, grandparent, pastor or priest? You know, the one who cared if you made it, cared if you passed, cared enough to be hard on you? Yeah, that person.
They made that impact because they cared — cared enough to put time and energy into your development because most likely, they saw something in you that you didn’t even know existed. As you read this, I know you’ve already thought of them. Most likely it has been a number of people at different times whom, if you were smart enough, you listened to and followed their advice and counsel.
Hopefully, it was a parent or grandparent because they are usually the most influential. Sometimes it is someone who comes along and says the same things as your parent, just in a different way, and suddenly it makes sense!
The need in the human heart for acceptance is universal and has been nurtured and even exploited. Think, if you will, how we shop, attend restaurants, have our vehicles serviced or the many other things that we do based upon how we are treated. We want the people or places that we buy from to at least act like they care about our business and show appreciation for our patronage. If they don’t, we take our business and dollars elsewhere to someone who does!
Now, I might hear some say, “I don’t need anyone.” When I hear that I wonder if that is really true. In my experience, everyone has a need for community or a group that has the same beliefs and values, and we tend to move towards that community.
It is the very few who seek solace in isolation. We as human beings were designed for fellowship or communion. That religious term that is taken from the Latin word for common. As defined, common means ”fellowship, mutual participation, a sharing.”
I have found people in positions of authority tend to isolate themselves, whether it is the stress of the position or fear that someone will see they are human, often times creating a person who seems to be unapproachable or aloof. Sometimes, people will use anger or rudeness to keep others from getting too close. It is a protective mechanism they have used to keep from being hurt. Who wants to talk to an angry or unfriendly person?
What we say to each other matters. How we say it matters most. How you say it reveals most often your true intent and whether you care. As you go around town, does it seem that some people at the cash registers don’t care anymore? I am seeing it more and more and I must say it kinda concerns me. I wonder why that person is unhappy, do they like their job, did they get some bad news the night before? Many times we just react to that person when they are rude instead of giving them some space and grace. Not everyone communicates well. We tend to react rather than reflect.
You might say that is so utopian! Not really. I was raised to believe it was being thoughtful and even, dare I say, kind!
There are many in our community under tremendous stress because of job loss, finances, taking care of loved ones and maybe having to work more than one job just to break even.
If you have a job, be thankful. Remember what it was like not to have one? If we encourage each other in these times, maybe others need to know that we care, we don’t have to understand what they are going through, just that they need a little care.
Just a thought, Gillette!
April 27, 2020: "There is no way that this winter is ever going to end as long as this groundhog keeps seeing his shadow. I don't see any other way out. He's got to be stopped. And I have to stop him." Bill Murray, from "Groundhog Day" the movie
Phil, the lead character in the movie "Groundhog Day" found himself waking up at 6 a.m. every day in an endless loop that only ended when he changed and became a better person! In a review of the movie someone said, “Did you wake up with a foreboding sense of déjà vu? Like you've lived the exact same day over and over again?“
Sound familiar? Are you waking up every day to the same routine? Does it seem like this self-quarantine is a never ending loop with the same things happening every day? You might be at home trying to be a schoolteacher, there is peanut butter on your carpet and the dog has tracked mud on your floor in the same place he did yesterday! And tomorrow’s forecast looks the same.
You turn on the news to see if they’re going to let you go back to work and it seems to always be another two weeks. Welcome to the COVID-19 movie of 2020. You only hope someone will transfer this student out of your class because you can't take it any more! Just when there was a hope of him or her going back to school, those hopes were dashed and you are “The Teacher,” over and over until when? Maybe you have just a smidgen of compassion for the teacher who has your child every day? What do we have to do to get out of this you ask? Well they tell us if we stay away from each other for 15 days, no it’s 30 days, no it’s next month, really? We've been good, haven’t we? Yet here we are trapped in an endless loop and tomorrow’s forecast, well you get it, more of the same!
I was talking to a young mother who told me about feeling like she was trapped in "Groundhog Day" with her kids, dog and peanut butter on her carpet, and I thought about what she said and had to agree. This thing could drive you crazy if you looked at it wrong. Phil found himself kidnapping in "Groundhog Day," day after day trying to end the insanity.
Does it seem that after all they've asked of us we are going to be stuck here for an eternity? At the news conferences, we are given the daily death count, infection rate, flatten the curve, testing and the possibility of a three-phase opening. If you are like me, all you want is an answer — something, anything — so that I can make a decision.
Have you thought of how things are going to look when we do get back to what everyone is calling the “new normal?” How many people have been laid off, how many of the small businesses will be able to open again? We are told that this invisible enemy will be around for another year and that in the fall, it will be back and then what will we do? Another round of "Groundhog Day"?
I don’t believe that is the way our Creator plans for us to live, with fear and doubt being ever present in our lives. Proverbs says, "If you faint in the day of adversity, your strength is small.” It takes prayer and strength of character to stand against fear and doubt. When we realize that all we have is today and that it is a gift from God, we can start having freedom to make decisions which we can control. What we can control are the most important things, what we say and how we act and most importantly how thankful and content we are for the blessings we do have.
What seems like “Groundhog Day,” is really an opportunity to reset and prioritize what is most important, and to just be a better person. Just a thought, Gillette!
April 26, 2020: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
It’s easy to be brave sitting on the sidelines of life thinking how you would have done something different or better. There is safety and no “skin in the game,” if you will. How many games are won by armchair quarterbacks or couch coaches?
To make real change, both in your life and the lives around you, takes courage and most often sacrifice. That sacrifice can be time, financial and even reputation! King’s iconic “I have a dream” speech defined him as a leader in the eyes of a nation and the world. His is a classic example of a man whose “dream” had him.
In times of challenge such as we are now in, people with leadership skills and those who are directed by a true conviction or dream rise to the occasion. Our national, state and local leaders in many ways have struggled in their efforts to direct us through this crisis and it could be very easy to criticize them for the decisions they are or are not making. Most often they fail in their efforts because they don’t communicate correctly with those they are tasked to lead! Honesty is a rare thing with leaders because they either want to be politically correct or get re-elected at any cost.
If you are in a position of leadership, you should understand the burden that others carry. Leaders usually have access to more information than the ones they lead and that drives their decision-making process. The ability to communicate that information in a way that people can understand separates good leaders from bad leaders.
If you are a parent or guardian, you have one of the greatest responsibilities of leadership that there is. You are raising the next generation of leaders and how you communicate to your children matters. You have access to more life experience than they do and being able to apply that to them can be like walking them through a minefield.
John Maxwell says it correctly, “Leadership is influence — nothing more, nothing less.” Leadership defined is a process of social influence, which maximizes the efforts of others toward the achievement of a goal. True leadership has to be earned and that comes through most often as Dr. King says it, “Where you stand at times of challenge and controversy.” His leadership influenced a nation and ultimately cost him his life.
We may not be asked to give that much, but when we minimize the influence we do have, we do a disservice to the ones around us who need our steady hand in a time of challenge. You can minimize by saying I don’t have a good enough education or I’m just a mom, dad or a hourly worker, etc. Everyone influences someone regardless of your status, education, position or monetary situation.
The thing about influence is, it’s not always positive and can be detrimental to both individuals and society. Realizing that one fundamental truth can help you in the influence you have great or small. You may not be leading a country, state or community but nevertheless, you are leading for good or bad where you are at with the people that know you. Great or small, we all lead in a good or a bad way, which influences those we touch!
Where will we be found standing at the end of this challenge to our community? What will we be measured by?
Just a thought, Gillette!
