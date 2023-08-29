Guernsey State Park and Hartville, Wyoming are hidden treasures.
Hartville has the oldest back bar in the state. It is in the Miner Bar. It was brought over from Italy in 1885. Peaceful Valley begins about two miles north of Guernsey on a hill a short distance north of the old dump. It has a gravel road except at the small concrete abutments over the creek which flows out of the valley draining red water from the Sunrise Iron Ore Mine.
Gloria Lewis and the Wilson twin lived in Peaceful Valley. Vickie Hood, ex-editor of the Guernsey Gazette and Billy Walker live there now. I used to know most of the rest of the people out there but time erodes past memories.
We knew a family that lived by Kelley’s Park. They had three girls about my age. I sure wish I knew where they are today. Maybe they are in Timbuktu and Tyler Too. Odell Haynes and I used to fish in Kelley’s Park on the west side. It is half a mile below Guernsey Dam, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s.
Michael, my son and I floated from the dam to the place on Frederick’s ranch below Register Cliff. There are Class 4 rapids coming into the big swirls where people have drowned. In our little blow up raft, that was a thrill. I rowed and Michael leaned from side to side to keep us from flipping over. I showed Michael where people have drowned.
Odell, a lifelong friend, and I caught rainbow trout in Kelley’s Park and our niece’s ex- caught walleye below the dam. Damn kids. What do you call an ex-in-law nephew? Darned if I know. Do you know the difference between and in-law and an out-law? Outlaws are wanted.
If you hike up Black Tail Canyon trail, just up from our cabin you get to a rusty, dilapidated fence. You can cross it and “Walla,” there it is Peaceful Valley way down to the east. “Look, there are Indian tepee rings, probably Lakota Sioux.” I do not know whose property that is but I have looked in tepee rings before and never found anything.
We have found many scrapers, and skinning knives on the cliff across from Brimmer Point, highest spot in the park. From those cliffs above our cabin buzzards awaken at about 8:30 a.m. and catch a draft floating gloriously on the breeze, not re-perching for an hour. If I could be anything besides me for an hour it would be a buzzard.
There you have it, the tale of Peaceful Valley — what a hidden treasure.
