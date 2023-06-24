The establishment and passing Resolution No. 2584 and creating Section 14-42 of the Gillette City Code now places Gillette with Cheyenne, Casper, and Jackson among forward thinking community leaders willing to protect all citizens of each community from malicious harm. Is this ordinance truly needed, or is this simply a step on the slippery slope of granting rights and privileges to individuals or groups at the expense of everyone else?

Jay Mahylis is a retired school and mental health counselor who has lived in Gillette for 38 years. He’s actively involved as a volunteer with various community agencies past and present.

