CORONAVIRUS THOUGHT for the day (courtesy of a meme): When this is all over, we are throwing the biggest St. Patrick’s Easter de Mayo of July party anyone’s ever seen.
I AM NOT a hoarder, but I certainly have found reason over the past two months to be one. I refer to neither toilet paper or food.
Case in point: my sewing desk and this COVID-19 disaster.
Many decades ago, I acquired an old office desk that I set up for all my sewing projects. I had an old, beat-up Singer sewing machine that I bought secondhand for $75 and for many years, I considered sewing to be a dandy way to pass the time.
The sewing desk’s drawers were proof of it. I had years worth of lace, stretch tape, binding, Velcro, fabric paint, thread in seemingly every color, scissors, tape measures, pins, needles and all of the other stuff that tends to accumulate from years worth of sewing pajamas, decorations, baby blankets, doll clothes, fleece pants, Batman and Superman costumes and whatever was needed for Halloween.
I also had little sacks full of elastic — those lengths that once opened, never seemed to wrap as nicely into small bundles again. They were like a spool of thread: You used a little as you needed and put them away again, even if they tended to come unspooled.
They were simply, shall I say, insurance — against what I had no idea.
As the years passed by, sewing became less and less of a priority. I mended when I had to, sewed for Halloween as I needed and mostly forgot about the sewing desk for months at a time. Maybe some day, I thought, I would find the patience to find sewing relaxing again instead of just another chore.
But life continues on and priorities change. My trusty old sewing desk was a relic that was just in the way when my husband found another use for the room where it and all its associated material took up residence.
Fifteen months ago over one long weekend, we emptied out the closet and the whole sewing desk, rearranged furniture and made trip after trip to the dumpster. It wasn’t inspired by Marie Kondo, but it might as well have been. I hadn’t touched many of those things in 20 years and they certainly no longer gave me any joy.
Six months after cleaning out my sewing desk, I found myself at my mother’s house with the unenviable task of cleaning out 60 years worth of minutia. Included in that was a sewing area that had many more years of serious attention to sewing and mending than mine did. It also reflected the mindset of someone who lived through the Depression: Don’t throw away anything that you might be able to use at a later time.
There was double or triple the number of the same things I had just consolidated at my own house. I repeated the effort of a few months before and recycled what I could and threw away the rest.
Among those things I deemed not worth saving were probably yards of elastic in little bits and pieces — perfect for what’s needed today for face masks for medical workers and all human beings in general.
I don’t think anyone would be lamenting the loss of a bunch of curtain fabric from the 1960s, but I do think someone might have found a use for all of that elastic today. But who eight months ago could have predicted that things like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, elastic and medical equipment few of us could identify could become so valuable?
This thing may make us all hoarders — or at least a little more appreciative of how the littlest things have value.
HOW SURE are you that we’ll come out of this thing stronger? A colleague suggested an answer for that:
I’m not just sure.
I’m COVID-19 positive.
