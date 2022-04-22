Thunderstorms and gusty winds early - still blustery after midnight with periods of snow likely. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Thunderstorms and gusty winds early - still blustery after midnight with periods of snow likely. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
History isn’t short of people to blame. You could say of the present world crisis that it was former president Barack Obama’s fault for not getting tougher with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Syria. You could blame former president Donald Trump for giving Putin a sense of entitlement and for undermining NATO, seeing it as a financial play. You could blame former German chancellor Angela Merkel for encouraging Russian gas imports, shutting out the nuclear energy option.
You could, of course, blame President Biden for explicitly telling Putin, and the world, what the United States wouldn’t do if he invaded Ukraine. And you could blame Biden and NATO for dribbling vital military aid to Ukraine over the first devastating months of the Russian invasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.