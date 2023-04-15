When in the wilderness, there are enough elements to be aware of that the less pressing threats have a way of slipping your mind. That is, until they smack you in the head — sometimes literally.
The things you learn while living in Wyoming put a fine point on the ways you can be in Wyoming, without being of Wyoming.
There’s no question whether I’m in Wyoming. Of this I’m certain, despite the possible concussion you will shortly learn of. In some ways, I’ve even become of Wyoming. At least, subtly more and more so with each foray into the woods.
The most recent example of my Mountain West identity crisis came atop Casper Mountain, inside a pair of snowshoes.
First, I’ll admit that snowshoes are not the most Wyoming-as-an-adjective thing one can do on a mountain. When there’s hunting, fishing and winter camping, taking up a more expensive mode of walking hardly affects the development of your Wyoming bona fides.
But if I learned anything from my dalliance with snowshoeing, it’s the importance of small steps.
So there I was, wearing two winter jackets and still shivering, staring down at the straps and plastic ridges below me. The first thing to know about snowshoes is that no matter the similarities, they bear nothing in common with flippers.
That’s right. No matter how much you insist that the long ski-like blades must be like the rubbery snorkeling footwear, you’ll have to face reality. In this case, that required un-jamming my foot from the tangle of straps and buckles and trying again with the flipper-like extension pointed behind me.
With the rental pair of snowshoes tied in (well, other than the one strap that’s broken), you weigh the option of whether to maximize your rental by stabilizing yourself with the matching hiking poles. An experienced snowshoer could surely manage the hike without handheld assistance, but then again, you just put the snowshoes on the wrong direction, so you’re already not off to the greatest of starts.
At last, with the walking sticks in hand, unsteady in your snowshoes, you glean what you must look like. Deep down, you want to feel like an experienced snowshoer. You want to know which direction the shoes go on then begin walking in them like a professional, for whom hiking sticks are truly optional.
On the one hand, you want to look cool, even while wandering the wilderness. On the other hand, you are wearing two winter coats and could not innately put on a pair of snowshoes.
You grab the sticks and soon enough you forget you ever felt like an imposter posing as a poster boy for Patagonia.
Besides, there’s four miles to go and the sun is setting.
About two miles into the hike, you feel like you must have walked at least four miles, but you’re satisfied with being halfway. The snow shoes no longer feel like flippers and the poles have become an extension of your arms. The sun is shining and it’s all starting to make sense.
Maybe there’s more to snowshoeing than simply colder, more expensive hiking. You see the appeal, and understand why there’s an industry formed around people who choose to spend their recreational time in the wilderness, doing things like …
— Thud —
That’s when nature betrays you. You can’t tell if your feet fail you, but you know the clumsy snowshoes have. The split second lasts long enough to process that (1) you walked directly into the short side of a sharp branch, (2) you didn’t hit your eye — but it was close — and (3) the broken snowshoe strap on your left shoe would be very helpful.
Some may say you made a wailing noise mid-tumble, but you recall maintaining stoicism. Luckily, you have fallen enough times to learn that laughter is the only reaction to falling that doesn’t make you look like a bitter maniac. It helps that a snowshoeing accident is an absurd way to get hurt outdoors and that it’s only a little painful.
Then you’re told your head is bleeding and for a moment you retain hope of leaving with a story that proves your outdoorsman mettle. That you’re of Wyoming. But the blood matched the pain — which wasn’t that bad — and you’re left to hope it bruises up or leaves a scar: The ultimate mark of outdoor valor.
With two miles left to hike, you don’t even bother backtracking to find the errant stick that was too much for all of your snowshoes and hiking poles to overcome. Only part of the reason is that you don’t want to risk being poked by it again.
Nature is unpredictable. When all of the obvious outdoor perils are at the front of your mind, it’s what you least suspect that smacks you in the face.
Surviving a branch attack isn’t the most Wyoming-as-an-adjective thing one could do, but when making the transition from in to of Wyoming, I suppose it’s a start.
