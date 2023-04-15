Linda Bedwell, director of Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette recently participated in Ambulatory Surgery Center Association’s first National Advocacy Day in more than three years. From Feb. 27 to March 1, 70 participants representing 31 states met with 102 members of Congress and their staff. Bedwell received a National Advocacy Day Scholarship, which helped offset the rising cost of travel to attend the event.

Write Maia Kunkel with questions at mkunkel@ascassociation.org. Reprinted with permission from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.