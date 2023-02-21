Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times this evening. The snow is most likely to accumulate late. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
With just a few weeks remaining of the 67th General Session of the Wyoming Legislature, I am reflecting on this interesting and rewarding experience as a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives. Thank you to my wife, family, friends, and co-workers for your support. I am very proud to be representing House District 32.
I am also proud of the fact that I have read and researched every floor and committee bill that I have voted on. One of the advantages of being involved in the Gillette community for the last 30 years is that I have a great many resources to consult with. Thank you our Chief of Police, our sheriff, our County Attorney, our County Assessor, the CCH CEO, our superintendent, the physicians, the bankers, the teachers, the realtors, the nurses, the coal mine executives and employees, our school board and hospital board members, our county commissioners, City Council members, pharmacists, former representatives, hunters, and all of the constituents who have answered my daily emails, texts and phone calls so I can be better informed on my votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.