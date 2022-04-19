I am the CEO of Visionary Broadband. We have worked since 1994 to connect Wyoming to the world with internet. As a Gillette business focused on broadband, we know the importance of affordable and reliable internet.
I presented partnership options to the City Council in June 2017. I approached the city in April 2021 to request an agreement that would enable Visionary to build fiber to the home. The April 2, 2022, article in the News Record surprised my team, as we have already pulled more than 40 miles of fiber around Gillette in preparation for fiber to the home builds.
