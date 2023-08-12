We could see and sometimes smell the dump which my friends and I could not resist.
It was a topography of hills and valleys built of piles and piles of junk. We tiptoed around those interesting things taking our chances on sharp pieces of car parts and wooden crates spiked with rusty nails. Old refrigerators, toilet seats, Dr. Pepper bottles, and broken tackle boxes were everywhere. Oil barrels didn’t last long. Dads cut them up into garbage cans.
We seldom went to the bottom of those ravines not knowing when we might fall through something — hills and valleys that Lewis and Clark couldn’t have found their way out of.
As Boy Scouts we searched for black bald tires and piled them in the back of someone’s pickup. We hauled the tires to town, most of us bouncing in the back on top of shifting, pinching P135-15’s. We went right past the Tastee Freeze. We were too engrossed in our enterprise to stop for french fries or a 15-cent hot fudge sundae.
We piled our stash by the Boy Scout meeting house and at the next meeting the tires were mysteriously gone. I never knew where they went or who came to pick them up.
The scoutmaster never said a thing about the money we made. We just accepted the fact that we had worked hard and would be able to go on another camping trip.
None of the gates to the dump were locked back then. In a dump like that, unregulated and wide open, you might find just about anything.
I took Kathy, my girlfriend at the time, up there once to look for a bike to fix up. We scanned the place from the front seat of my car. We found nothing but she seemed to have a good time and she was pretty cool about the whole thing. Her big hazel eyes glistened at the sight of an old toy tractor.
The dump was only a short distance north of town but you couldn’t drive directly to it. You had to drive about a mile or so to the east past One Eyed Bill’s place. He lived in a cobbled together three story house, no wider than a Plymouth. Tall and narrow, it stood up on a hill much like the Norman Bates house but instead of terrifying it was ridiculous and comical. Purple and leaning, it looked as though it could fall over from its bizarreness at any moment. He had a few skinny cows which ate his couple of acres bare to the ground. It was a dry place.
When One Eyed Bill was walking to town if someone asked, “Would you like a ride?” he would say, “No, I’m in a hurry.” One Eyed Bill was skinny like his cows and his house.
Someone asked me once what happened to his eye. I simply said, “I don’t know. No one ever asked about that before.”
He was always One Eyed Bill and nobody ever thought about why he had only one eye. That’s just the way it was.
He could sure recite poetry. We went caroling a couple of times and stopped to sing at his house. He stood on his funny little porch with his hands clasped and folded across his body. The only detectable movement was his smile. When we finished our couple of songs he gently began reciting the kind of poems Mrs. Refault read but we didn’t listen to in English class. One Eyed Bill put feeling into that poetry. He was as good as Emily Dickinson.
If you walked over the hill from his house directly west you would bump into the dump but I never knew anyone who did that. We drove the dusty road around a few small hills, down a sagging fence line, and into the haven of discarded treasures which looked bigger than they ought to.
That’s the thing about dumps. They go on and on forever. There was always hill after hill of piled up tree limbs, bashed in TV’s, black pipe, and pretty good Field and Stream magazines. How cool is that?
It smelled awful when the wind was from the right direction and once in a while you could dig up a dead dog. Suddenly you were transported to Grossville, U.S.A. You never knew what you might find. The possibilities were endless. I once found a radio which I thought was going to work. It was tan colored with black knobs and you plugged it into the electrical plugs. I tried that when I got home and it didn’t make a peep. I threw it in the garbage and it was headed back to the dump. Now that’s taking recycling a bit too far.
I found a broken fishing pole with a perfectly good reel. I used that reel for a while but I don’t know where it is now. Maybe in a dump somewhere in Peru.
There were always brick and cinder blocks lying around and if you wanted to take out an old hatchet and whack off the mortar you could use them for something.
We cracked plenty of .22 rounds at empty oil cans and old Monkey Ward white refrigerators. A couple of times we drank beer surrounded by all that junk. We threw empty Coors bottles at rusting Ford sedans and at night we watched the lights of Guernsey as if it was nobody’s business.
Those bottles were knocked to smithereens and magpies crapped on cardboard boxes.
There was always someone there kicking at stuff and throwing things out of the back of their pickup. They usually waved or hollered over. Sometimes they didn’t but the dump was just one of those places we seemed to end up when we had nothing else to do on a warm Saturday afternoon.
