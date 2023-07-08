Booger Harvey was the bartender at Kelly’s Bar in Guernsey, Wyoming when I was a kid. Now where on God’s good earth did that fellow with the big belly get such a nickname?
Until we were in Junior High, Booger allowed my friends and I to come to the bar with our parents and sit on a barstool. Booger would come around from the back bar and ask me if I wanted to hit him in the belly. Once, I said yes. I asked him if I should hit him hard or easy. “Swing away,” he would say. I wound up like a big league pitcher and lambasted one right into his big belly. He then smiled and gave me a Bubble Up in a big person’s glass with ice. He said, with a smile, “Nice try, pipsqueak.”
He was at Dad’s shop one time leaning against the bench grinder. I was standing around looking like a little genius when I accidentally flipped the switch on that grinder and bruised his elbow. That is one time I thought Booger Harvey was going to slug me in the belly. He was slightly irritated.
He had the best garden in town. He lived on the corner one block west of Kelly’s Bar and when you drove by he was either in the garden or sitting with his wife, Pauline, in rocking chairs in front of the house under the shade of two large elm trees. His wife cut women’s hair in town so I guess that they had a decent income.
The school’s janitors always set up a chair by the gym door when people entered and exited the basketball games. That is where Booger sat or better yet, yelled. Just about every game he yelled at the referees ending up with a crowd technical. The whole Guernsey crowd wished Booger would quit yelling at the referee.
I don’t know where the name Booger came from. Maybe he picked his nose as a kid. My grandma told me it was okay to pick my nose just do not do it in public.
He had been an athlete in high school. He broke records in track. He was fast. Once a man took off after he said something rude to a woman. Booger Harvey jumped over the wooden bar and chased him down. He leaned into his big belly, caught him, and dragged him back into the bar.
Tommy Carr had the biggest belly in town. His daughter, Ruth Jean, was a family friend and they lived five miles west of town in a little square house which is now falling down. In his later years Tommy lived in the apartment building across the street from Larson Motors. He sat on the bench in front of the apartments waiting for happy hour — 4:30, noon, or 10 in the morning. He walked to Ben’s Bar much like a mailman. Neither rain, snow nor sleet hindered his quest for a cool one. He stood, leaning on the bar because he was short and always had his city style Stetson above his smiling face.
Fred Garcia had the first convenience store in Guernsey, a small business where patrons sat on six stools outside the booth. He had a limited supply of items. A sign behind the counter said “Garcia’s Last Stand, If You Can’t Find It Here Go To Barney’s, If You Can’t Find It There You Don’t Need It.” Barney’s was about two blocks from the North Platte River, a fine stream of water.
My future brother-in-law lived in Cheyenne in 1959. John was coming back on a road trip from Fort Laramie when he stopped at Barney’s. A history buff, he was about to see some of the bizarre side of Wyoming’s history. He entered the store, sat down, and ordered an Almond Joy and a soda. Most people now call it “pop.” A monkey was on the counter and he tried to struggle the Almond Joy out of John’s hands. A parrot was perched on the back counter and a lion roared from the cage in back of the store. John went to get in his car, opened the Almond Joy and a white worm crawled up his finger. Barney’s, that’s one place he never wanted to go back to, but he did after he was done chasing my sister around the campus at the University of Wyoming.
I went to Barney’s often and Barney always sat on the same stool at the end of the counter watching the cash register and eating up the profits in the form of banana cream pie. The monkey, parrot and lion were always there and out of the four I bet you can guess which one had the big belly. He smiled with contentment as he surveyed his kingdom.
The monkey eyed me when I ordered something and Barney would say, “Larry do you need some worms, fishing poles, or army surplus, and we got a wide selection of grocery items.” I don’t think my mom shopped there. She went to Decker’s, a block south of Ben’s Bar where Tommy Carr and his huge belly hung out.
The lion roared so loud at night it shook the windows in our basement. The story goes that when Barney left Guernsey he loaded all his stuff in a railroad boxcar and somewhere between here and Missouri the train wrecked and out the door fell all his stuff along with one lion, a parrot, a frazzled monkey, a box of Almond Joys, and four banana cream pies. Barney Barnet’s pickup stayed in the boxcar and got somewhat banged up.
