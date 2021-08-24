WASHINGTON — In 2014, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., took to the Senate floor to deliver a blistering speech opposing Antony Blinken’s nomination as deputy secretary of state. Noting his years working for then-Vice President Joe Biden, McCain declared that Blinken was “not only unqualified” but also would be “dangerous to America and to the young men and women who are fighting and serving our country.”
As evidence, McCain cited a 2013 speech in which “Mr. Blinken discussed a number of the administration’s achievements, including, one, ending the war in Iraq responsibly; two, setting a clear strategy and date for the withdrawal from Afghanistan.” To call these achievements, McCain said, was “Orwellian.” The senator then went on to cite a series of Blinken statements that McCain said were “so divorced from reality, one can only draw one of two conclusions: either that Mr. Blinken is abysmally ignorant or he is simply not telling the truth.” He quoted Blinken boasting how “many predicted that the violence would return and Iraq would slide backward toward sectarian war,” but that “those predictions proved wrong.” And he cited Blinken declaring that in Afghanistan “we have been very clear. We have been consistent. The war will be concluded by the end of 2014. We have a timetable, and that timetable will not change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.