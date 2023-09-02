If you ask my wife, she’ll tell you I’m a great chef.
Her love of my food might be biased, as I’m no trained chef, but I do love to cook.
It’s a passion I discovered while living under mom’s roof.
I was deeply involved in a music scene that had a very DIY and earth friendly ethos at the time. We weren’t hippies, we were punks. Nowadays we’d be called “woke.”
After declaring myself a vegetarian, sitting down to dinner in a household full of carnivores became impossible.
I made no judgments, but I did need to eat.
I went on to work at one of New York City’s most popular vegan restaurants for several years in the 1990s. I didn’t cook there; I delivered, plated and served food, then managed the floor for a period of time, but the experience furthered my kitchen interest.
I’ve since taught myself to cook everything from a successful Thanksgiving turkey (never again), to falafel, pizza and eggplant Parmesan. Living in small towns that lacked my favorite foods, or did a terrible job at making them, continued to drive my interest.
I did all that cooking without ever owning a quality chef’s knife, until a few months ago.
I did a lot of window shopping. I hemmed and hawed. I asked a lot of questions.
My friend and favorite pizziola, Arianne Jimison, told me her Zwilling’s outlasted everything else she’s used.
“Except for the plastic handled ones,” she said. “They suck.”
I was curious about the cleaver style knives that pop up in ads in my Facebook feed all the time. You know, those videos where men chop meat and vegetables on a tree stump by a stream and cook over a fire.
I asked my hive mind what they thought about them.
“They’re just for show,” I was told.
Russ, a fellow photojournalist and long time cook, suggested combing through the selection at a local thrift store. I silently and sarcastically thanked him for adding to my consumer confusion with his own punk rock ethos.
Then Noah suggested the Milk Street Kitchin-to, a knife described as “part Chinese cleaver and part vegetable knife.”
The blade had already been on my radar and the price was right, so I ordered one. By the time it arrived, I was eager to cut something.
And cut I have.
I’m not one to write reviews but I will say I love my purchase. The knife is light, fits perfectly in my hand and is razor sharp. With each use, I wonder why I hesitated so long to invest in the right tool for the job.
I hear an old friend’s voice, who paid me for several years to help build an addition on his lake house.
“I want you to have exactly what you need to do the job right,” he said.
