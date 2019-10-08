Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with periods of snow this afternoon. High 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.