With the long-anticipated graduations rounding out this weekend, it seems as apt a time as any to spread the gratitude teachers deserve and the gratitude students have expressed in the last few weeks.
As everyone knows, May is a hectic time. Graduations coupled with sports, community events and fundraisers all seem to somehow end up stacked one on top of the other in a matter of weeks. It’s often a time that people are simply hanging on by a thread.
But some teachers and school staff I’ve had the pleasure of meeting in the last few weeks made me pause and think amid the chaos. During a hectic and scary time for students, and often a lot of unknown, it’s teachers who are sticking it out and making sure students have the necessary breaks they need to thrive, while also having fun. It’s a balancing act between completing state and district exams but also caring for the students they’re responsible for day-in and day-out.
My job as a community and education reporter is predominantly filled with happy faces. I get to see the good that community members bring out in others, whether it’s in a school play or crawfish boil. Traveling from school to school the last few weeks, I was able to see that goodness clearly reflected around me.
For teachers, I imagine the career can be something of a thankless job. Students don’t often directly thank their teachers, at least I didn’t, and from what I’ve heard, neither do most parents. But as an outsider looking in and talking with said students, it’s clear the extra time teachers put in to make the classroom somewhere safe and exciting doesn’t go unnoticed.
In the last two weeks, district students have seen a dinosaur bone digger from Newcastle, sixth graders themselves found their way around an excavation site, poetry was slammed through the mic at a local business, historical tours were taken downtown and students walked for a cause in the rain to raise money for cancer — and those are only the events I know of.
None of that would’ve been possible without a lot of love and passion for the students and the community. It’s that passion I commend as I speak with the youth that parents, teachers and staff are working so hard to raise and educate.
And it’s not an easy task. In the last few years, teachers and school employees have struggled across the state and nation as they try to keep themselves and the children they’re responsible for safe, while also picking up the pieces left behind from the pandemic. The pandemic showed us how to teach and learn in different ways but it also distanced people from their passions, careers and friends.
The aftermath isn’t something that will fade anytime soon, but for those who are continuing to put their best foot forward, instilling the love of learning in new and exciting ways — I thank you. It’s that passion that makes my job fun, relevant, and for the most part, joyous.
And although they may not say it to you, the kids I’ve talked to are proud of who they’re becoming and what they’ve learned but even more excited about their future, in some part because of you.
In my eyes, that’s even better than a “thank you.”
