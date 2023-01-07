The value of NJCAA athletics in community colleges is simple! “But for athletics,” what are you missing out on? In this case, you are missing out on enrollment strategies, college publicity, community outreach, diversity and challenging the status quo!
When it comes to enrollment strategies, athletic programs are being used to fill open seats that already exist in current college classrooms. Initially starting athletic programs or adding more sports is a simple and quick process that does not take the length of time that it does to start a new academic program. These students are recruited, retained and graduated at a higher percentage than the general student body overall. But understanding who these students are is a critical piece of the puzzle. Current data shows a significant number of students from different ethnicities and backgrounds with 28% of NJCAA student-athletes identifying as African American and 14% identifying as Hispanic-Latino. “But for athletics,” would these students be on your campus? Just as important, the same data shows that nearly 30% of all NJCAA student-athletes are first-generation college students. This leads to generational change for decades to follow all because of the notion, “but for athletics!”
