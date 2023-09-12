By 2030, Generation Z will be 30% of the American workforce. This tech-savvy generation has strong ideas about the places and cultures in which it wants to work. And one of the recurring opinions heard from Gen Zers is the longing to get out from behind the desk, to find a place where collaboration is key and where the work is impactful. Gen Z, here’s an idea for you: American mining.

Rich Nolan is president and CEO of the National Mining Association.

This article very much aligns with Mike Rowe’s view on the skilled trades and their decline in American society. For many years, Mike has devoted countless hours of his life to redefining what success looks like in the workplace, specifically the state of skilled trades in the U.S. Noting that there are 7M+ open jobs on any given employment cycle, many of which do not require a college degree, he argues that these jobs require, “…a willingness to master a trade that’s in high demand…” He links it to our value system, stating that, “…at the moment…we don’t…value the pursuit of a useful skill…” Where did we go wrong as a society? For decades, our educational system has consistently disparaged the trades and have convinced (i.e., “brainwashed”) generations of students that college is the only path. Consequently, students have for years embarked on a 4 (or more) year journey to learn a skill which may no longer be in demand. Further compounding the problem, these students have accumulated massive amounts of debt as they enter the workforce. Contrast that with the “handyman” or “journeyman” path, and the employment statistics in the trades speak for themselves – through 2028, the Labor Department projects significant growth (and increased job vacancies) across several trades. A sampling includes the following: Carpenters, 8%; electricians, 10%; iron workers/welders at 3% and plumbers at a staggering 14%!!! The consistent message from Mike Rowe is that this is a great time to find a high paying job and make a career in the trades, provided “…you’re willing to work…” In this article, both the author and Mike Rowe agree that “…work ethic is a valuable commodity that will play a huge part in anyone’s success, especially in the trades…the concept of arriving early and staying late is respected and valued among the tradespeople…” We should encourage our youth to avoid the easy path and remain highly suspicious of it.

