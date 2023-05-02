I was able to participate in something special at the Legislature’s 2023 session: Wyomingites coming together from all walks of life to stand up for new moms and babies.
The Legislature passed and the governor signed House Bill 4, which extends health care coverage for new Wyoming moms. This legislation does not increase the number of women who qualify for Medicaid — it simply extends the period of time new moms may qualify for health care coverage, from 60 days to 12 months. This is one of the most important times in a mom and baby’s life.
But this new law isn’t just good for Wyoming families. It’s good for our economy. When new moms can’t access health care, they are far more at risk of prolonged postpartum depression and physical issues — which keep them from returning to work. This results in lost wages and more dependence on social programs, both for themselves and their kids.
The women who qualify for Medicaid coverage after they give birth tend to work low-wage jobs with no benefits. Many small Wyoming businesses cannot afford to provide health care coverage for their employees. That’s why so many Wyoming businesses supported this legislation: It will give health care access for new moms, so they can stay healthy and return to work.
Additionally, uninsured new moms run the risk of huge unpaid medical bills, which may lead to an even bigger drag on our economy from bankruptcy and other indebtedness.
At a recent public meeting, two of Campbell County’s representatives made claims that did not correctly describe this vital legislation and its costs. The level of misinformation being circulated by some of our local elected officials is unacceptable. I consider this especially unsettling since I was at the capitol and made diligent efforts to contact and share accurate data and information with these and other legislators on this bill.
My takeaway from being in Cheyenne for the entire session is that many legislators — including some Campbell County legislators — received inaccurate information prior to and during the session. One must wonder who these legislators are listening to, and why they did not call upon people knowledgeable on this and other bills, or simply confer with other legislators and agency heads who would have openly shared accurate information.
The truth is that Wyoming has more than enough money to ensure health care coverage for 1,200 new moms, at a cost of $1.9 million a year. The total supplemental budget passed by the 2023 Wyoming Legislature was $1.8 billion, which includes the $1.4 billion lawmakers put into savings. So, this incredibly impactful legislation accounted for about 0.1% of the budget.
To put it another way: Wyoming could fund the program for 700 years with just the money lawmakers put into savings in 2023.
Many strong advocates for health care access supported House Bill 4 during the session. Some of the most passionate are pro-life legislators who believe Wyoming has a duty to protect life from conception and after the child is born.
Thank you to all the informed legislators who voted for healthy moms and babies. Much appreciation to Campbell County Sen. Eric Barlow and Rep. Ken Clouston for supporting this life-changing bill, and to leadership in both the House and Senate for their part in allowing it to receive a fair hearing during the legislative session.
We want our lawmakers to be conservative and responsible when it comes to what they fund. The 2023 Wyoming Legislature did what was right when they passed House Bill 4. It is good for moms, good for babies, and good for Wyoming’s economy to get people back to work.
