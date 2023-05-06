If I think back to my younger years filled with childhood bliss and the joyfulness that comes with no bills or critical life decisions, my overarching memories revolve around meals at the dinner table.
I know, I know, it’s a cliche. But when there’s eight kids — Xavier, the ninth, was born after I left home so he’s sadly exempt from those childhood memories — breakfast and dinner were times where the herd of Catteralls dove into or out of the day. A mash-up of conversation and arguments were always staples, as were three meals that were a constant in our household.
There were three dishes we could expect on any given day: Oatmeal, salad or beans and rice.
We could look forward to the latter a few days a week, leaving me with what I would call an extensive palate for the carb-filled meal. I think there were a couple reasons why it always found its way to the table.
For one, it’s cheap. When you’re feeding eight kids, it’s not hard to see the allure. Plus, buying beans and rice in bulk is never hard to find no matter whether you’re shopping at Walmart, Price Chopper or WinCo.
I find the more interesting reason to be that my dad has always had what I would call an enthusiastic love for the meal. It’s always baffled me. Bring up beans and rice and his face lights up like a Christmas tree before he wrings his hands and says something along the lines of, “man, it’s just so good.”
It’s a cheeky grin that sometimes goes missing from his otherwise serious face and a classic dad moment that I’ve grown to enjoy as I’ve gotten older. As a kid, I rued the day, because if I’m being honest, my dad could love the food, but making it was another matter.
Anyone who’s made rice can attest to the fact that the type of rice is important to consider when cooking it. My family’s staple of choice was brown rice — not the easiest rice to ace. Each of us kids would take turns in the kitchen making meals, so suffice to say I’ve tasted rice crisped to the bottom of the pan, crunchy with unabsorbed water, and best of all, the perfect fluffy texture that nearly melts in your mouth. Truly, there are so many ways it can be eaten.
Beans also added to the variety of the meal. Again, those decades-old memories include my dad dancing around the living room singing “beans, beans, the musical fruit …” I won’t scar you with the rest, but if you know, you know.
He favored lentils while my mom enjoyed everything else, except black-eyed peas. Since she was in charge of the checkbook, we never saw those bad boys in the cabinet, which is all right with me.
Beans are a little harder to mess up. You put them in a pan and cook them for a long time. Add spices until you like it and then try them until they’re tender. They can be flash cooked or cooked all day.
Of course, we always had to sift through the beans to make sure no clods of dirt were included in the sale of the bag. I always thought it was a ludicrous task until one day I found a pea-sized dirt bit hidden amongst the beans. It was a moment of intense satisfaction I still carry with me, running to my mom and showing her I had saved her jaw from crunching on what would’ve surely broken it.
I can’t say that since I’ve been away from home I’ve even bought a bag of beans. But when I smell a fresh pot of them or even see rice cooking on a stove top, it’s those kinds of memories that come seeping back. And that’s all right with me.
