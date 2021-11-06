From the Nov. 7, 1974 News Record:
“Gillette can make it happen.” That is the slogan of Michael B. Enzi, who will take office as mayor of Gillette in January. Enzi received 1,604 votes to win over James T. McManamen, who took 547 votes. “I’ve been real pleased at the number of people who have volunteered their services to Gillette to make it happen,” said Enzi. Enzi said he has drawn up a list of priorities for city and administrative needs. “The problem with the priorities is that Gillette needs all of them right now; with the impact we are getting we’re being pushed into a time frame that makes everything a necessity,” said Enzi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.