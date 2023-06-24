I’m sure you have heard all the facts and stories about the Aug. 21, 2017 eclipse. There were 12,000 extra people in the Guernsey area. Traffic was bumper to bumper, and it took seven hours for the “Greenies,” Colorado people, to drive from Denver to Guernsey, normally a four hour trip.
The population of that town where I grew up is almost 1,100. The whole area was awash with people and all the visitors were courteous and respectful. Thirteen of us, family and friends, gathered at our Guernsey Lake family cabin.
My initial thought was that there was way too much hype and the event would be overrated. At least it was a good chance to drink beer. I really wasn’t sure what to expect. It turned out to be a phenomenal and amazing sight. My words cannot do it justice.
I drove around Guernsey State Park to see what people were doing. They were everywhere: on the beach, in all the campgrounds, and at the turn around by the entrance. They had telescopes of all sizes and shapes. I had never seen this many people in this park, even when it is full of boaters, water skiers, and campers. Now they are surfing on the wake behind the boat. I never wanted to live in California or Hawaii so I never learned to surf.
We sat in lined up camp chairs donning those silly dark glasses which cost $2 apiece. We looked much like the unsuspecting scientists who watched the atomic bomb explosion in the desert of Nevada in the ‘50s. Those scientists didn’t burn their eyes. They had special glasses too. They burned their entire bodies and then they up and died, graveyard dead.
Every culture has a legend surrounding a total eclipse. My favorite is that ancient Greeks believed the sun and moon came together every few years to copulate. The sun was the female and the moon was the male and she was being devoured by the peaceful moon, naughty boys.
The Hindus remained inside during the eclipse and the Eskimos thought their utensils would become contaminated and useless if they did not turn them upside down. This belief remains today.
I was amazed at the end of totality when the sun all of a sudden reached the edge of the moon. They call this the diamond and it is the most potentially dangerous for viewing. It can be 10 times as harmful as looking at the sun on a regular noneclipse day.
During totality we saw Venus and Jupiter and many stars. I thought it would be total silence but people were yelling and honking their horns and all that cacophony echoed off the canyon walls in the park enhancing the uniqueness of the moment.
This was much better than getting a brand new shiny whistle for Christmas.
We witnessed a fantastically strange phenomenon as the rays of the sun passed through the leaves of our juniper trees. Along our gravel driveway strange shadows and hundreds of tiny pinhole eclipses displayed themselves on the ground. I said, “What the heck?”
Shannon, Diana’s cousin, quickly made a pinhole camera out of paper and we understood why. The sunlight, through the leaves, created little moons.
The people in our hometown of Gillette were highly disappointed. At 85% totality they weren’t even close to the best. They just saw twilight. How could we be so lucky in Guernsey to have a total eclipse? We were right on the path.
Many of our people left that day thinking they could beat the traffic. Yeah, right. It took five hours for our grandson to get to Laramie where he was going to college. In the old days when I went to school there it took an hour and 45 minutes or a 12 pack, if you shared.
It took six hours for Shannon to drive to Fort Collins. Oh, did I mention that half of Colorado and one-tenth of Texas were in Wyoming? The population of Wyoming doubled that day.
We traveled home the next day, on Tuesday, and all our chickens were acting funny. I couldn’t figure what was wrong with them and then it dawned on me. They hadn’t been in Platte County with us and they were blind, damn chickens. I forgot to give those crazy chickens glasses.
See you in 100 years for the next total eclipse in Guernsey. Be there or be square.
