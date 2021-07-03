Margie Ketterling is known as “the candy lady” at the Campbell County Senior Center because every day at 2:30 p.m., the center’s activities coordinator walks around, passing out candy to the seniors.
It’s one of many things Ketterling does for Gillette’s aging population.
“I just love them,” Ketterling said. “They’re like my family, and I enjoy making them happy because they make me happy.”
She said her job “has many layers.” She works in the dining room and gets the seniors their drinks.
“Anything they need, they know they can come to me,” she said.
Before working at the Senior Center, Ketterling spent 16 years teaching preschoolers. In 2010, her mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer and Ketterling was her caregiver.
“She told me several times, ‘You ought to be an advocate for the seniors,’” Ketterling said. “I just had a way with getting things done for her.”
She got a part-time job as a receptionist for the Senior Center, and within two years became activities coordinator, a position she’s held for more than four years.
“The hallways have filled with laughter since she took that position,” said Ann Rossi, director of the Senior Center. “She does a wonderful job. She has a big caring heart.”
With Campbell County’s senior citizen population growing by the day, Ketterling is tasked with continuing current activities and adding new ones without adding to the Senior Center’s bottom line.
One of the Senior Center’s goals is to keep seniors healthy and living in their homes as long as possible. One of the ways that is accomplished is by keeping the seniors active, both physically and mentally.
“It’s very important for seniors to have a place they feel welcome,” Rossi said. “She does a fine job getting to know them, getting them involved and included.”
Rarely does a month go by without Ketterling thanking some person or local organization for the work they do for the seniors.
“The community does a lot for our seniors and the center and they need to know how much it’s appreciated,” she said.
Ketterling also is open to trying new things, Rossi said. Gillette’s seniors have a variety of activities available to them, from pinochle and Scrabble to jewelry making and Yahtzee. But the most popular activity Ketterling has introduced is Xbox bowling.
“We’ve gone from one machine to three machines,” Ketterling said. “That’s how popular it’s been.”
It takes the participants back to a time when they used to bowl, and “I’ve tried to get them to veer off to soccer or basketball or something besides bowling,” she said.
But the seniors are content.
“They are very satisfied. I tend to get bored more than they do. I think it’s time to try something new,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Nope.’ They just love what they get to do.”
And just like her seniors, Ketterling loves what she gets to do.
