Memorial Day is a time to honor the memory of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, losing their lives in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a somber time for many veterans who made it home. Outside of this day, however, we must never forget those veterans who lost their lives to addiction, suicide or mental health issues. Too many veterans struggle with substance use or mental health disorders. Many of these individuals do not receive the help they desperately need.

Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol and drug use.

