As energy transitions occur across the globe, one has to question if policy makers are learning from the experiences in other states and nations. We would be wise to pay close attention. Change is coming and today’s energy sector will look different in the near future. Those two dynamics are a given. However, if we garner anything from what is happening in Europe and California, it is that chaos ensues when energy transitions are rushed through unrealistic public policy goals.
Wyoming is an energy producing state and proud of it. Our energy portfolio is one of the most diverse in the country and enables us to support good paying jobs, generate essential products and exports, and improve our communities. Critical industries like mining, which employs about 10,000 workers in Wyoming making an average salary of $82,000 — almost twice the state-wide average — have long been constant drivers of jobs in Wyoming. And Wyoming also remains a leader and innovator in the world’s carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) solution.
