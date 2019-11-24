You’ve heard of soulmates. That concept is not lost on anyone. But usually it refers to a partner or a spouse.
I have a story about two friends who discovered their soul connection in the most peculiar way.
A decade ago, I was working at a newspaper and was set up on a blind date. But it wasn’t the typical blind date, at least not the one you have in mind.
It was a friendship blind date.
“You guys should go climbing together,” my co-worker said. “You two are like the same person. You will be best friends.”
The two of us nervously looked at each other but agreed.
Thinking back on it, it doesn’t seem all that weird. We do love the same things. We love the outdoors. We love to climb, run, hike, stand up paddle board and camp. We act similar. We are shy and reserved until we feel comfortable and we open up. We both are sensitive. And we were born only days apart.
For a long time, we chalked it up to astrology. Or just good luck.
We became fast friends. From the very beginning it felt as if we had always been friends.
We haven’t worked together in a long time, but we still try and find time together to do all the things that we love. When we do get together, it seems as if time hasn’t passed at all.
When we were climbing recently, we were talking about friendships and how ours has withstood the test of time and distance. We each mentioned how there is just some deep connection to our friendship. We’ve both seen what at one time seemed to be good friendships fizzle and fade, but not ours.
As we were standing in the parking lot after climbing, Thanksgiving came up.
“Thanksgiving always means so much to me after learning about my three ancestors on the Mayflower,” I said.
She got a smirk on her face and said, “No way! I have ancestors on the Mayflower.”
She couldn’t remember their names and for the life of me, I couldn’t remember mine.
I looked it up when I got home and sent her a text with the three names. I got kids tucked in to bed, got myself tucked into bed and fell asleep.
In the morning, I woke to a text: “Holy (cow), I’m related to all three!! We’re related, knee slap!”
The next several texts were pictures from her genealogy book with her family tree beginning with the Mayflower ancestors.
It took a week to get my tree all together. Our Mayflower ancestor John Cooke married Sarah Warren (daughter of another Mayflower passenger) and they had five daughters together.
My friend’s line comes from their first daughter, Sarah. My line comes from their fourth daughter, Mary.
It’s an indescribable feeling of having 399 years between us and finding out that our friendship is rooted in sisterhood.
This connection that the two of us have felt for years has become even more powerful.
Call it crazy. Call it woo woo. Call it serendipity. Call it some hippie dippie baloney.
They say that soul connections are energetic connections between two people for which there is no logical explanation. That there is something distinctly familiar about a certain person that is unexplicable, a deep energetic connection that can’t be reasoned away. Two people are pulled together with a deep ‘’feeling’’ they are there for a reason.
This Thanksgiving I’m grateful for a transformative revelation of a soul connection beyond centuries and generations. I’m especially grateful for friends.
Cheers to the past, present and the future.
