Windy with snow showers during the morning. Less wind later on. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
A few things have changed in the health-care debate since the Great Health Care Wars of 2007-2013. For one thing, advocating a government-run, single-payer system was a distinctly minority view a decade ago. This time around, two of the three top Democratic presidential contenders have committed to Medicare-for-all, by which they mean a universal system that would functionally outlaw private insurance.
But the more interesting difference between then and now is less ideological than technocratic: The entire Democratic debate seems mostly focused on how to finance health care, not on how to deliver it. Possibly because their proposals on the finance side are so radical, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — and by extension, everyone else in the race — have spent a great deal of time reassuring everyone that nothing about their health care will change except for the cost. That’s a pretty significant shift from the Obama era, when we heard how government would make care not just cheaper but better, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.