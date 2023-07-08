Actions may speak louder than words, but that doesn’t mean inaction can’t send a muddled message louder than both.
In fact, that’s what happened with the hate crime ordinance the City Council passed on a 4-3 vote after six weeks of lengthy public discourse and unwavering stances from all six council members and Mayor Shay Lundvall.
When it landed on the latter’s proverbial desk, he didn’t sign or veto it. Instead, he chose not to sign it and not to say anything about it.
The question is: Why?
Lundvall was one of the three who voted against the ordinance and boiled his reasoning down to an understandable point: He doesn’t believe it’s necessary. That may or may not be the case. But does that mean a mayor, or any leader for that matter, signing off on a democratically-approved law constitutes a personal endorsement?
For that matter, is there a problem with endorsing a city law that’s against your personal preference, but is clearly the will of your council?
Earlier this year, Gov. Mark Gordon found himself in a similar predicament that he handled with the same passive lack of a response.
In that case, Gordon let legislation regarding sweeping abortion bans and regulations for transgender high school athletes pass into law without his signature. From his lengthy written explanations it’s clear that he did not support either bill as written, yet rather than signing or exercising his right to veto, he spilled more ink justifying his indecision.
The governor was met with a wide array of backlash, and you’d expect the mayor’s move to reap the same response.
In a reductive way there’s sense to not signing a law you don’t approve of, but that’s without considering the people and process elected officials represent and serve. There are many in the community who oppose the ordinance and some fair reasons as to why. But not signing it is largely symbolic, in which case, it’s hard to understand what message is being symbolized.
If you oppose the ordinance with enough conviction that you must override the will of your constituents and council members, then veto the ordinance. Or if you oppose the ordinance, and your reason is that it’s unnecessary — which effectively means it’s inconsequential — then do your job and sign the law approved by the council you lead.
There are so few times when doing nothing is the right decision and this is not one of those times.
A veto would have been similarly symbolic, assuming it was overridden by the four votes in favor of the ordinance. But it also would have given a platform to explain why you aren’t endorsing the will of your council, and an opportunity to persuade them that enacting the ordinance is opposite the community’s best interest, if that’s what you believe.
Of course, that requires conviction, which appears lacking from the disinterested or overwhelmed message sent by doing nothing and letting an ordinance that so many have conviction for and against passively become law.
