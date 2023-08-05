This week, it’s clear which topic to focus on in this space. Maybe that’s what makes it so hard to decide where to begin.
The easiest, and perhaps right, thing to do would be to indulge another installment of bashing the Campbell County Public Library Board members for their latest and most blatant efforts, and the Campbell County Commissioners who appointed them and went on multiple tangents defending them this week.
But through all of the gaslighting and underhanded board machinations that occurred this week, a clear truth emerged.
Last week, the library board fired longtime director Terri Lesley and gave no public reason why. Lesley, on the other hand, used that platform to tell the truth library board members and commissioners refuse to acknowledge.
Library board members conspired with openly anti-LGBTQ group MassResistance and a Florida law group notoriously ensconced in anti-LGBTQ litigation to pass a book-banning policy under the guise of “weeding.”
Lesley refused to remove books that don’t meet the standards of board members with blatant agendas. In other words, she refused to break the law.
That truth was all aired out in the open, but the biggest truth of all was reflected by the audience in attendance. Sure, the same dozen or so sycophants who fawn over the county commission and side with the majority of the current library board were there. They’re always there. But they were outnumbered by a couple of hundred people who reflect how this community truly feels about this library fiasco.
Hundreds of people showed up and supported Lesley through what was clearly the end of a drawn out witch hunt. They cheered when she spoke truth while board members wore frustrated, aggrieved looks on their faces, unsuccessfully shushing the applause.
Members of the majority lined up to speak their piece and were eventually shut down by the board members that clearly weren’t listening to the community values staring them right in the face.
The crowd solidified what has always been clear: That the small group of folks crusading against the library and sculpting it into an image formed in their own narrow-minded bubbles is not the majority.
The real majority, who stood cheering on Lesley and in opposition of the library board, made their presence known.
Yet the library board members, and you guessed it, the commissioners who cherry-picked them, won’t acknowledge that. They won’t acknowledge that the largest public demonstration throughout two years of this library fiasco was made by people who support the library, and detest the mess that’s been made of it.
Instead, they stand by the fraught strategy that’s become so popular of late: deny and double down.
That’s not new information. But there was plenty of new information exposed this week.
For example, lost in the deluge of drama was the fact that library board member Sage Bear appears to have been caught in a lie.
Actually, it looks like she blatantly lied. Not just that, but it looks like she, to use one of her own favorite words,“egregiously” lied.
Bear said she found and brought Liberty Counsel, the aforementioned dubious legal group, to the library board after discovering them on her own.
It turns out that MassResistance, the aforementioned homophobes, boldly took credit for connecting Bear and the Campbell County Public Library Board with Liberty Counsel. In an article on the group’s crude website, it claimed victory for the book-banning policy the board clumsily managed to pass under the guise of “weeding.”
In fact, Lesley pointed out this same lie during the last words afforded to her during her ousting.
What does that say of the integrity of this board, and the integrity of the agenda they’re pushing?
Then there’s Charles “Chuck” Butler, who after firing the library board director his first month as the board chair, couldn’t be bothered to give the public a reason why. When asked for a comment, he slammed his truck door on a News Record reporter.
How spineless is that? Learn to use your words like an adult, Chuck. If you’re going to pretend to represent the public’s interest, pretend to have some integrity too.
Blatant deception and childlike avoidance may not have been the worst out of Bear and Butler this week.
It turns out, they are both part of the World Library Association. In fact, they both appear to be founding members of the group that, according to its own self-promotion, launched July 24 — the same day last week that Bear first openly threatened Lesley’s job at a library board meeting. (The collection development policy the Campbell County board underhandedly crafted and approved is also linked to on the World Library Association’s website.)
What is the World Library Association, you might ask?
Great question.
It’s apparently an alternate to the American Library Association, which Bear and Butler voted to remove the library from.
Since our library is conveniently without a library association — and two of our library board members conveniently joined a fledgling yet rivaling library association — don’t you wonder how long it will take this board to vote to associate with the World Library Association?
It’s a matter of time.
Simply serving on and founding that board is a massive conflict of interest — and the second conflict of interest between Bear and Butler specifically. Do you sense a pattern?
I wonder if the commission that supports and protects their brazen attempts at subverting the law knows about this World Library Association. What are the odds that they don’t?
There are clearly more chapters of this saga to be written.
The commissioners and a handful of folks in the community have the power to override democracy and act on their personal agendas for now. But that crowd, the one that pushed back against autocracy and stood up for what’s right, represents the truth the ones in power won’t acknowledge.
