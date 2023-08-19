A lot can happen in two years. Gillette College is a shining example of how much can be accomplished in 730 days. It has been two years since voters in Campbell County went to the polls and took control of their college, making it the eighth and newest community college in Wyoming, with complete local control.

Janell Oberlander holds a doctorate in Leadership for Equality in Higher Education from the University of Colorado/Denver and is the President of Gillette College. She has served at community colleges in Montana, South Dakota, and Colorado. She was raised in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1987. She is married to Steve Haefs and has two daughters.

(1) comment

HEM

Amazing. The old adage, “…the days are long but the years are short…” rings true. Congratulations to Gillette College on achieving a great historical milestone. And I am hopeful that you will achieve equal success in the next battle for institutional accreditation. Well done!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.