A lot can happen in two years. Gillette College is a shining example of how much can be accomplished in 730 days. It has been two years since voters in Campbell County went to the polls and took control of their college, making it the eighth and newest community college in Wyoming, with complete local control.
We are still celebrating that August 17, 2021, accomplishment as we work to achieve full institutional accreditation, expand academic and student opportunities, serve our community, industry partners, and ensure your college is prepared for a transformative future. In the past year, we have taken many steps toward our goal of becoming a fully independent and sustainable institution of higher learning.
As of this academic year, all employees on campus are transitioned to Gillette College. This process was purposeful and gradual, and we are pleased it is complete. We continue to build capacity to cover the necessary functions of a fully independent college. New positions were filled through a combination of local, Wyoming, and new-to-Wyoming professionals.
We are pleased to welcome new members to the Pronghorn team who bring new perspectives, experience, and energy to our campus and community. We continue to have high interest in our open positions, and we are pleased to know that these high-caliber professionals want to live and work in our outstanding community.
Gillette College is committed to providing access to education through multiple programs and we are pleased to welcome student athletes and the Energy City Voices back to campus. Undoubtedly, many of you are looking forward to enjoying the outstanding performances of Energy City Voices and cheering for the Pronghorns during the exciting competitions throughout the Region 9 conference.
Inspiration Hall and High Plains Grill, which closed in 2020, are now open and serving students. Watch for updates on when High Plains Grill opens to the public at the end of August. It is on good authority that the very popular Wing Wednesday will be back!
While there were many milestones during the last academic year, we have more to accomplish. With the approval of the 2024 fiscal year budget, we will continue to make progress on our Strategic Plan, which the Board of Trustees approved during their June 2023 meeting.
Work continues on the IT infrastructure and the enterprise system which, when fully implemented, will allow us to operate as a standalone college. During the upcoming academic year, the faculty will develop and enhance the assessment tools utilized to ensure our programs continue to meet the needs of the industries we serve.
The approved budget for fiscal year 2024 is significant, as it covers the comprehensive cost of operating the district. The Board of Trustees and Executive Team remain dedicated to operating the district in the most efficient and fiscally responsible manner necessary to fully operate the newest community college district in Wyoming.
The most significant step to finalizing our independent status is accreditation. The first official step was taken on June 30, 2023, when we submitted the first application to our institutional accrediting partner.
On August 30, District Officials will participate in the Eligibility Interview. Gillette College officials began collecting evidence the day after the election, and over the last year, GCCD employees gathered over 900 pieces of documentation, proving that our college is eligible to conduct business in the Great State of Wyoming. Upon completing the interview, we will have significant insight to guide us toward the next step in our journey toward our goal of full institutional accreditation.
The teamwork showcased by Gillette College employees and unwavering support from the communities we serve is the true source of momentum as we continue the journey to be an independent community-led institution, which gives me great pride. Pronghorn pride, no less.
Amazing. The old adage, “…the days are long but the years are short…” rings true. Congratulations to Gillette College on achieving a great historical milestone. And I am hopeful that you will achieve equal success in the next battle for institutional accreditation. Well done!!!
