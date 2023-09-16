What comes to mind when you think of Gillette?
Is it the places that have sprouted up throughout the town’s history?
Is it the energy industries that have supported much of that development?
Or is it the people who shepherded the community through explosive Boom Town years into the organized and accomplished city it is today?
Maybe it’s the can-do spirit that brought those pieces all together, making Gillette all that it is.
However you envision Gillette, some part of that vision is likely found within the painting commissioned by the Mayor’s Art Council as a farewell contribution to the community.
The city unveiled the painting Friday at an event hosted at Gillette College and it’s now available to buy in the form of a 500-piece puzzle.
Though confined to a single frame, the portrait of Gillette packs in layers of the community’s past and present.
Painted by artist Eric Dowdle, the piece displays fixtures and landmarks throughout town in an animated, light-hearted style.
There’s a baseball game at the Energy Capital Sports Complex beside a performance of the National High School Finals Rodeo. There are landmarks like the Rec Center, Pronghorn Center, Fishing Lake and more sprinkled throughout. There are a number of local restaurants located imaginatively within the world of the painting.
Then of course, there’s effectively a game of “Where’s Waldo” built in as a number of prominent locals from Gillette’s past and present fill out the condensed world that exists within the frame.
Dowdle’s done more than 400 of these paintings for other cities throughout the nation and in doing so, has developed a theme of bringing people together. The piece itself brings together a montage of people and places, and retains the idea that each of those people and places are necessary for the community to be what it is.
“If you have one piece missing out of a thousand, that’s the most important piece,” he told the News Record.
So scan through the painting and pick out all the nuggets you can find while also exploring the people and places you may be less familiar with. Also, remember the important people and places who didn’t make the cut, yet without whom Gillette wouldn’t be Gillette.
This city project is an excellent excuse to reminisce and learn from the past, but most of all, it’s important to continue growing as a community and focusing on the future.
The painting covers several decades of Gillette’s past culminating in the community as we know it now. This moment in Gillette history has been etched in puzzle. Now it’s time to zoom out and think about the future. Once a few more decades pass, what are the places and who are the people who’ll be part of the collage that is Gillette?
