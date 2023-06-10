Two important truths were learned about the future of the Campbell County School District when state officials came to town this week.
One is that Campbell County High School is in need of significant repairs, maybe even replacement. As for the bus barn? Complete relocation and new construction.
The second is that both are further from receiving that help than they were almost 10 years ago.
You may wonder: How could that be?
Ask members of the state School Facilities Commission and planners with Bureau Veritas, who devised and approved the new long-term system of scoring school buildings statewide in terms of greatest need, to explain themselves.
Just don’t expect a straightforward answer, as school officials from Campbell County and other affected districts learned the hard way this week.
In 2013, CCHS ranked 30th on the state’s list. It then dropped to 47th on the list in 2016. Now the high school has fallen so far on the new scoring system that it ranks among the unnumbered. But when you squint your eyes and count line by line, the high school lands somewhere around the 170th most prioritized building.
In almost 10 years of additional wear and tear the building has become almost six times less highly prioritized. Think about that.
It’s one thing if Campbell County High School was in fine shape now, but if the school’s struggling to keep bathrooms working and trees are sprouting from the building’s 50-year-old roof, as school officials have suggested, then it clearly isn’t.
Planning out the long-term maintenance and replacement schedules for hundreds of buildings throughout dozens of districts is not a simple task. The state wouldn’t have set aside $4 million to hire a firm to do the work for them if it was. But that doesn’t mean the new system should be accepted at face value.
If the people who created and back the plan can’t explain it in clear terms that make sense to a room full of invested and engaged stakeholders, maybe they have some things to reconsider.
Like how a school building can continue to age and remain in need of repair only to slide further down the list of the state’s priorities.
In the case of CCHS and the Bus Barn, the new system has dropped them lower on the list and penalized them for dubious reasons. There’s sense to heeding caution when investing major repairs into old buildings, but where’s the wisdom in prolonging the most needed repairs at a time of rising costs? While not being able to explain why, to boot.
If there are truly 150 other buildings statewide with greater needs then the state of education in Wyoming is in dire trouble.
Set aside the fact that Campbell County has footed more than $1 billion to the state in re-capture payments that have paid for new buildings and equal education opportunities throughout the state: Should any school in the Equality State be less able to accommodate students with disabilities, or only have working bathrooms sometimes?
If so, at least give an adequate reason why. Maybe that answer will come by the time the state’s Select Committee on School Facilities meets at the end of the month.
Campbell County officials weren’t alone in speaking up. Those from Teton County had similar concerns, as did a state representative from Cheyenne.
The optimistic view is that the new system has a long-term focus that will eventually be equitable for all districts and buildings while retaining short-term flexibility to change building priorities that earlier processes lacked.
The problem is that it may take decades for the results of that proposition to pan out. The early returns, which have shuffled the deck in a way that left the people who best know their district and its buildings scratching their heads, indicate immediate flaws in the design.
Without a clear, logical explanation for the drastic changes, it’s hard to see why this new system and the firm that designed it should have more benefit of the doubt than the people who know these buildings best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.