The survey results from Campbell County library employees shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who’s kept up with this nearly two-year saga.
Library workers, who spoke out anonymously in a survey, detailed the nuances of their discontent with library board members Sage Bear, Chelsie Collier and Chuck Butler. In some but not all cases, Darcie Lyon was lumped in. They also called out Commissioners Del Shelstad and Colleen Faber, accusing them of effectively appointing proxies to the board and enabling this mess to grow.
Their words and responses tell of a workforce caught in the middle of a board’s agenda and the hostile work environment it’s fostered.
The survey results confirm the level of gaslighting from board members and commissioners that’s occurred. The situation has been a polarized pseudo power play to push a thinly-veiled agenda within a body of our local government. It starts with the library, but which board is next?
When people on the inside, the workers who bear the brunt of the fallout from a few people’s detached culture war crusade, call it what it is, that carries more weight than the opinions of a few elected or appointed officials.
It’s one thing to slowly watch this controversy unfold over the course of a couple of years, but it’s another when you see the collective angst aired out in a single survey. This may be a delusional mission to cleanse culture for some, but it’s an everyday struggle for the 60 or so workers who have to endure the backlash in their workplace.
Think about this: Library board members sit and watch the public call employees pedophiles, groomers and accuse them of sexualizing children. They watch their supporters hurl defamatory insults at the workers they’re supposed to lead and do absolutely nothing about it.
Passively allowing that type of rhetoric and behavior to fester is as good as enabling it — by doing nothing, they’re endorsing it.
How can you view that as anything other than a pathetic show of leadership and a problem that needs correcting?
Instead, at least two people who have spoken out against the current regime have had their right to public comment stripped away. Apparently it’s OK to slander county employees and strip them of their professional development opportunities, just don’t call out the ones enabling it. How many other boards in town have that blatantly silenced their critics?
That’s more than library board members setting a double standard — it’s spineless retribution.
The survey shows who these library board members are in the eyes of the ones they effect the most. No matter how much those on the board, or those who appointed them to the board, try to aw-shucks and deny their way out of it.
These library issues have long reached a point where reason renders useless. What’s right and wrong have been warped and distorted by the ones continuing to peddle their narrow views on a community at large for too long.
It’s clear Shelstad and Faber won’t do anything about this. For whatever their defenses may be, there’s no question the mess has only grown larger since their efforts to intervene.
This board has stripped county employees of their professional development opportunities, idled with smug smirks while allowing the community to define librarians with labels like “pedophiles” and “groomers,” and engineered a survey that appears to have tried whitewashing how these employees truly feel.
In other words, they tried whitewashing the truth.
And we have five commissioners watching this all happen. The three new guys didn’t make this mess, but they, together, have the majority to fix it.
The question is: Will they?
If not, the distress of these employees and the controversies they inherited are on their hands as much as the others.
