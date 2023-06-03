Thumbs up: Councilman Jim West proposed somewhat of a compromise to what has become a stalemate among the City Council itself and community as a whole. The question is whether any degree of compromise would be enough to change anyone’s mind.
On the eve of the third and final reading of a proposed hate crime ordinance that would go into effect for the city of Gillette, community members — particularly the seven members elected to represent them — seem split and stuck that way.
The four votes in favor through the first two readings, if they hold, will be enough to pass the city law, which specifies “malicious harms” against anyone based on their race, religion, gender or disability as its own crime. Neither the ayes or nays seem primed to budge.
The changes West has proposed, which will be voted on by council members before they make a final vote on the amended or unamended ordinance, do a few things.
The amendment adds age as an additional protected class. It also changes references of “another person” to “any other person” throughout, which has no material difference, but seems to signal a conscious effort to clarify that this law would protect everyone, not just the select few, as detractors have suggested.
The changes also remove a line specifically referencing words and depictions, which seems like an attempt to address concerns from opponents that claim the law would criminalize speech.
Amended or not, this is not an attack on free speech. To see it that way remains an incredulously far stretch.
The changes hopefully assuage public concerns but likely won’t change any minds. It’s encouraging to see an effort to address some of the public backlash, but discouraging to know how little it will do in the minds that have long been made up, including those decided before there was even an ordinance available to disagree with.
Attempting a compromise shows a good faith effort to narrow the gap between two sides of an increasingly divisive issue in Gillette. However it’s received, passing the ordinance remains in the best interest of Gillette.
Thumbs up: By the skin of their teeth — while not dealing with an ugly wave of public discourse surrounding a hate crime law — City Council members and County Commissioners came together to work out a deal to get Cam-plex the help it apparently needs.
After initially deciding to fund two of the seven new employees Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles has lobbied for throughout his young tenure, county officials worked with their city counterparts to get a deal done for the full ask.
Now, was this the cleanest and most efficient negotiation? Absolutely not. It took rounds of tough, but important dialogue from all parties. The number of meetings required and 11th-hour nature of it all suggests it could have been handled better on a variety of levels, well in advance of the final weeks of budgeting. Still, they got the deal done.
The labor market contingent, Cam-plex may just get the help it needs. It’s hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo in less than two months and more than 50,000 people next summer when the International Pathfinders Camporee comes to town. Currently, it has one less employee than it did in 2008, before the Wyoming Center was built.
The need was clear and many of the concerns were fair. The county foots 80% of the operating budget and the city pays the remainder. For the five extra employees, the city is stepping up to pay 40% of the cost, and it’s opening a broader conversation about what the split should be going forward. More specifically, how much more the city will pay going forward.
The two sides have indicated they’ll revisit how to divide the Cam-plex funding split sooner than later. Let’s hope they can agree to a solution before this time next year, and avoid revisiting it again the year after that.
Thumbs up: The Denver Nuggets made the NBA Finals for the first time in 47 years of franchise history. Although they don’t have the same pull the Denver Broncos have in Wyoming and in Campbell County, it’s an impressive feat for the region and one worth tuning into starting this weekend.
Gillette is openly a sports-enthused town, but whether you’re into basketball in general, or the NBA in particular, the series has a high likelihood to entertain. Denver of today may be far removed from the cowtown it once was, but in a way, the Nuggets’ biggest star embodies the Cowboy ethos.
Nikola Jokic, if you’re unfamiliar, is a 7-foot Serbian giant who resembles a polar bear and moves like a ballerina. Sure, that’s not very cowboy. However, his stoic modesty and no-nonsense demeanor is as cowboyesque and authentic as it is refreshing. Plus, he has a well-documented love for horses, many of which he tends to during his offseason in the Balkans.
Besides all that, his game is unique in a true sense of the word. He’s perhaps both the best passer and low-post scorer in the league, which may have never been true for any other player. He’s surrounded by complementary teammates who have melded together as a team within a free-flowing system developed longer than many other teams in the modern NBA, where for better or worse, players change teams and loyalties more frequently than in previous eras.
But in Denver, you have a homegrown star on a team with a core and coach building toward this moment for about a half-decade. The Nuggets took a 1-0 series lead in the opener Thursday night. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series airs at 6 p.m. on ABC.
